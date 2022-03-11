SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.69

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 2118291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOFI. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.85) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $149,841.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 46,223 shares of company stock valued at $448,597 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

