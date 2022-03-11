Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLOIY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Soitec in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Soitec from €250.00 ($271.74) to €200.00 ($217.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Soitec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS:SLOIY remained flat at $$78.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. Soitec has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average is $114.37.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

