Solitude Financial Services Buys 4,068 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Solitude Financial Services grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF comprises about 4.6% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Solitude Financial Services owned about 0.36% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRFZ traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.33. 635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,512. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $167.30 and a 52 week high of $202.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.75.

