Solitude Financial Services Grows Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,862 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF accounts for 6.2% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services owned approximately 0.82% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Shares of PXF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,493. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.63.

