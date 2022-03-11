Solitude Financial Services Has $3.26 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.2% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.41 on Friday, reaching $324.86. 4,566,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,050,906. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.92. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $307.39 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

