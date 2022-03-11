Solitude Financial Services Has $6.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Solitude Financial Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.1% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 87,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,752. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.57 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.96.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.