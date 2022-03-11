Solitude Financial Services Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Solitude Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF makes up 6.2% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Solitude Financial Services owned approximately 0.97% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,101,000 after purchasing an additional 142,227 shares during the period. Castellan Group purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,080,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 50,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after buying an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 311,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,941,000 after buying an additional 42,948 shares during the last quarter.

GLTR stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.71. 5,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,002. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.20 and its 200 day moving average is $90.73. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $107.47.

