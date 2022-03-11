Solitude Financial Services Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Solitude Financial Services trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.06.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,339,113 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,698,688. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $359.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

