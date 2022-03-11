Solitude Financial Services Sells 1,936 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Solitude Financial Services lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,064,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,649,606. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $88.83 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.62.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

