SOMESING Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. SOMESING has a total market cap of $110.60 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.57 or 0.06577759 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,747.23 or 0.99848490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00042078 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635,162,260 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

