Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SOND. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sonder in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

SOND opened at 4.98 on Friday. Sonder has a 52 week low of 4.22 and a 52 week high of 11.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonder stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 899,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.60% of Sonder at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sonder Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

