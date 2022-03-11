Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a growth of 269.2% from the February 13th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SKHCF remained flat at $$23.66 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985. Sonic Healthcare has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54.
About Sonic Healthcare
