SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. 130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 90,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

SOPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOPH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at $140,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at $2,054,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at $1,402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at $14,418,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at $11,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA Genetics

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

