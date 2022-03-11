Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Shares Down 6.6%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) shares fell 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.25. 115,590 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 30,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Source Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$27.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 937.19.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.