South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,061,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.83% of South Jersey Industries worth $43,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

SJI opened at $35.14 on Friday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

