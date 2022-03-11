South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SOUHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 275 ($3.60) to GBX 310 ($4.06) in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Investec initiated coverage on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of South32 stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. South32 has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

