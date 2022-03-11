Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) COO Sells $78,262.50 in Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SBSI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.14. The stock had a trading volume of 83,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Southside Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on SBSI. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

