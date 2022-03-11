SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Raised by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 32,546 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $183.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.55 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

