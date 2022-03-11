SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is WealthNavi Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,587 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 6.3% of WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WealthNavi Inc. owned 0.60% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $343,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 49,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $186.40 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.55 and a one year high of $193.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

