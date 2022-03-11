SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.90% of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIMS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 70,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIMS opened at $38.85 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $49.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.14.

