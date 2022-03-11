SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,816 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.25% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAIL. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 3,585.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 224,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 573.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000.

Get SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HAIL opened at $43.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average of $54.43. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $65.82.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.