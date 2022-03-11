SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Acquired by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management owned about 0.33% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,018,000 after acquiring an additional 24,127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

XNTK stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,503. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.34 and a fifty-two week high of $177.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.14.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

