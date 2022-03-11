SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,188 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,184,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,560,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,146,000 after purchasing an additional 45,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

