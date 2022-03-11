SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 362,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 13,016,706 shares.The stock last traded at $70.96 and had previously closed at $70.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.93.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,223 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.