Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Head-To-Head Review

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fluence Energy and Spectrum Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 1 3 12 0 2.69 Spectrum Brands 0 1 7 0 2.88

Fluence Energy presently has a consensus price target of $39.14, indicating a potential upside of 258.45%. Spectrum Brands has a consensus price target of $119.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.69%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than Spectrum Brands.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fluence Energy and Spectrum Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $680.77 million 2.74 -$162.00 million N/A N/A Spectrum Brands $3.00 billion 1.17 $189.60 million $2.93 29.28

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Fluence Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Fluence Energy and Spectrum Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy N/A N/A N/A Spectrum Brands 3.28% 10.74% 2.90%

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Fluence Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. The firm operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care (HPC), Global Pet Care (GPC), and Home and Garden (H&G). The GPC segment focuses on the pet care business. The H&G segment involves the home and garden and insect control business. The HPC segment includes the small kitchen and personal care appliances business. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, WI.

