Spectrum (SPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12,718.04

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, Spectrum has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrum has a market cap of $12,718.04 and approximately $2,467.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.89 or 0.00265674 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014618 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001264 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000438 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

