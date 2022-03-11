SPINDLE Hits Market Cap of $380,819.46 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 11th. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $380,819.46 and $518.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,894.28 or 0.99961436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00071425 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.00248287 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00012125 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00136543 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.94 or 0.00261985 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00035091 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000790 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.