Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.39% of Spire worth $43,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,267,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Spire by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Spire by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Spire by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire stock opened at $68.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.48.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

