Spire Wealth Management Purchases 13,792 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,326 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

Shares of ORCL opened at $76.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.43. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $65.43 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

