Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 5,136.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,032 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.20% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 114,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $492.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $401.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.47 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Schneider acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,857 shares of company stock valued at $131,876. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPWH. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.