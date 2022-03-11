SpreadCoin Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week (SPR)

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, SpreadCoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. SpreadCoin has a market cap of $17,478.10 and $65.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpreadCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin Coin Profile

SpreadCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. SpreadCoin’s official website is www.spreadcoin.info . SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SpreadCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpreadCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpreadCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

