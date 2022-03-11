Stacks Trading Up 24.9% Over Last Week (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $1.84 billion and $709.37 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00003638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00233042 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00186236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000993 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00026915 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,302,669,620 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

