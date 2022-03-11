Stakenet Trading 13.3% Lower This Week (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. Stakenet has a total market cap of $5.21 million and $48,137.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stakenet has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.44 or 0.00247823 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00012119 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004286 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000789 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001522 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00034081 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00103799 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 128,695,125 coins and its circulating supply is 125,156,080 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

