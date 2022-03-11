Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.39) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.99) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 600 ($7.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 609.86 ($7.99).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

LON:STAN opened at GBX 485.60 ($6.36) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 406.20 ($5.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 590 ($7.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 521.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 473.87.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.