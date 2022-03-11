Standard Protocol (STND) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $298,102.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00046349 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,576.66 or 0.06595084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.21 or 1.00117116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00041657 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

