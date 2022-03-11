Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,625 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $2,935,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $4.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.73. 15,348,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,808,281. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.