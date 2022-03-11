STARSHIP Price Tops $0.32 (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000820 BTC on exchanges. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $6.08 million and $7,897.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00046663 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.28 or 0.06566361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,112.11 or 0.99765336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00041753 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

