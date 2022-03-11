State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Seaboard worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seaboard by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seaboard by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,099,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Seaboard by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Seaboard by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seaboard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $3,861.99 on Friday. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3,535.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,400.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 1.48%.

Seaboard Profile (Get Rating)

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The company was founded by Otto Bresky in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, KS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.