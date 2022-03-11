State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $382,655,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of BBWI opened at $48.08 on Friday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.75.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.28.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.