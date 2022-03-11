State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 123.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,867 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $615,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $7,995,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,775,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 411.54% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

About Organon & Co. (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.