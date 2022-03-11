State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.54 Million Stake in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,681 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.13% of N-able worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NABL. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth $621,625,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,022,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,160,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,656,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,773,000.

Get N-able alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NABL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Shares of N-able stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. N-able Inc has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that N-able Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

N-able Profile (Get Rating)

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NABL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.