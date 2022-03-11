State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,410 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 77.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 169.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 220,206 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TAP opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.83%.

TAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

