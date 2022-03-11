State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT stock opened at $230.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

About FLEETCOR Technologies (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.