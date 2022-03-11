State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of United Community Banks worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,737,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,855,000 after purchasing an additional 283,831 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,646,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in United Community Banks by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,999,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,630,000 after buying an additional 264,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 7.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,429,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after acquiring an additional 96,829 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of UCBI opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.07.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

