State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,643 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.10% of Independent Bank worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Independent Bank by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,710,000 after purchasing an additional 218,536 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,795,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 543,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,378,000 after purchasing an additional 120,096 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Independent Bank by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 98,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,899,000 after purchasing an additional 89,966 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $84,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $68.14 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

