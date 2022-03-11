State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,130 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after buying an additional 504,294 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,907,000 after acquiring an additional 408,849 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 38.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 902,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,622,000 after acquiring an additional 251,986 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 286.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 115,220 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,432,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.78.

NYSE J opened at $124.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.83 and its 200 day moving average is $134.55. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

