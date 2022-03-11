State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 14,700 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 132,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 90,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,521,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,993,000 after buying an additional 293,728 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Amcor during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 91,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

