State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,945 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Matson worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 12,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $1,333,572.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total transaction of $39,219.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,746 shares of company stock worth $4,827,977. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $106.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.81. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $112.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.55%.

Matson Profile (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.