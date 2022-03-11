State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 430 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 245.4% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

NYSE:CRL opened at $266.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.23 and its 200 day moving average is $374.44. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.30 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.