State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,610 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of BankUnited worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.30. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.23.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on BKU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BankUnited Company Profile (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.